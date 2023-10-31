Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LPG. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.90 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.58.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.50. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $32.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.43). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 46.96%. The company had revenue of $111.56 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

In other news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,901,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 100,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $2,901,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,000 shares of company stock worth $5,685,360 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 143,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 7.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

