Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $120.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DDOG. UBS Group began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Datadog from $118.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Datadog from $112.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Datadog from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Datadog Stock Down 1.6 %

DDOG opened at $80.41 on Friday. Datadog has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average is $92.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of -309.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1,608.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,242,538.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $11,178,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,115,319 shares of company stock valued at $103,108,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.97% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

