Cytek Biosciences (CTKB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $49.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million. On average, analysts expect Cytek Biosciences to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Cytek Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $15.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.80 million, a P/E ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, CTO Ming Yan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,815,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,074,813.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock worth $867,450 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 1,557.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

CTKB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

