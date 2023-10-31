Cwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $404.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $303.58 and a 12 month high of $462.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $424.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

