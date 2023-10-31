Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $8,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

Celanese Price Performance

CE opened at $114.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.62. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.29). Celanese had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

