Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.60.

NYSE:WPC opened at $52.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.64. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

