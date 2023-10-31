Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.17. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.