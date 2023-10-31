Crocs (CROX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Crocs Stock Performance
Shares of Crocs stock opened at $87.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average is $106.24. Crocs has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,114 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 1,926 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.94 per share, with a total value of $200,188.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,114 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,990 shares of company stock valued at $598,353. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.
About Crocs
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.
See Also
