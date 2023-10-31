Crocs (CROX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $87.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.69 and its 200 day moving average is $106.24. Crocs has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,114 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 1,926 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.94 per share, with a total value of $200,188.44. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 97,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,364.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 2,114 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.61 per share, with a total value of $200,005.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,439,239.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,990 shares of company stock valued at $598,353. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crocs by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,768 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $141,042,000 after buying an additional 643,578 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Crocs by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 849,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $107,423,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,644,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,646,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,811,000 after buying an additional 247,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,836,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,893,000 after buying an additional 226,669 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CROX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.88.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

