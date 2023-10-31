Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded MiMedx Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on MiMedx Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.33.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.81 million, a P/E ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 87.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,450,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,519,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,288,000. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

