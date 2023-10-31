Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on COUR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coursera from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coursera in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Get Coursera alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on COUR

Coursera Stock Up 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $17.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.74. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.63. Coursera has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $796,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,741,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,676,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 38,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $592,182.78. Following the sale, the executive now owns 998,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,509,588.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $796,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,741,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,676,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 673,636 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,786. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Coursera by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Coursera by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Coursera by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.