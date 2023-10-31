Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 134,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,861,000 after purchasing an additional 27,286 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after purchasing an additional 33,226 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.13 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Anders Gustafsson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

