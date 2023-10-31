Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 381,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,187,000. Zillow Group accounts for about 1.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Zillow Group by 369.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 54,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 42,568 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 23,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $274,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 95,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 69,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $670,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.16. 251,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,967. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.91. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,922,420.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $1,000,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,455 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,420.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $250,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 131,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,465.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,745 shares of company stock worth $4,313,262 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

