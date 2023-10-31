ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of COP opened at $118.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.19. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

