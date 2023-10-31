Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
CTG opened at $10.38 on Friday. Computer Task Group has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $166.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology-related services in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services. The company offers business process transformation solutions, including advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions comprising application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.
