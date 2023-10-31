Compass Diversified (CODI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $524.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.30 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 8.12%. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of CODI opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $22.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 256.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Compass Diversified

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In other news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,365.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Elias Sabo acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 326,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,314,365.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $43,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,993,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,754,769.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 98,802 shares of company stock worth $2,024,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 6.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.