Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $11.70 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

CCU has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $16.80 to $14.80 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Performance

Shares of CCU stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $746.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.89 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 125.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

