Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBU. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,292.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Dimitar Karaivanov acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,292.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian R. Ace acquired 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,410 shares of company stock valued at $192,702. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 159.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBU opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $65.93.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

