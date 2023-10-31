Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock worth $7,838,332. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

