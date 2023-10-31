Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 118 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $355,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDX opened at $251.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $265.10 and its 200 day moving average is $262.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $217.70 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.