Claris Advisors LLC MO Invests $218,000 in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Claris Advisors LLC MO acquired a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 778 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after buying an additional 804,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $963,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $292.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $307.15 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.12 and its 200-day moving average is $277.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock worth $7,485,023. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

