Choreo LLC Sells 13,678 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average of $72.18.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

