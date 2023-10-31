Choreo LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,806 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

