Choreo LLC Has $2.94 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66,241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,941,000 after purchasing an additional 560,296,873 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,232 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,246,000 after buying an additional 225,504 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,558,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,013,000 after buying an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $54.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.97.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

