Choreo LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,707 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC owned approximately 2.93% of HMN Financial worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in HMN Financial by 88.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of HMN Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in HMN Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in HMN Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in HMN Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $912,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.14. HMN Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

