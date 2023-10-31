Choreo LLC Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Choreo LLC cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,323 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 385,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $38,201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Starbucks by 7.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 79,600 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.15 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.97 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.68.
View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- J&J stock down as business unit mulls talc-related bankruptcy
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- 5 good reasons Intel is a buy-and-hold stock for 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.