Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $2,330.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,280.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

CMG opened at $1,909.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,876.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,961.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $1,344.05 and a 1 year high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total transaction of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

