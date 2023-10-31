Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

CQP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,684,000 after purchasing an additional 401,548 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,110,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 7.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 725,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,462,000 after acquiring an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 451,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,015,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $54.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.81. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 174.10%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Cheniere Energy Partners’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.44%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

