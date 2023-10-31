Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.94.

Several research firms recently commented on CDAY. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CDAY opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -701.48, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $67.64. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.05 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,406,818.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $26,639.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,655.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $425,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,406,818.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,650 shares of company stock worth $2,259,207. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at $366,250,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,142,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,084,000 after acquiring an additional 946,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after acquiring an additional 649,656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 335,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter valued at $19,373,000.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

