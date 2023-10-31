Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CENX. Wolfe Research downgraded Century Aluminum from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

NASDAQ CENX opened at $6.73 on Friday. Century Aluminum has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $12.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $621.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.69.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $575.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.20 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.43% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Century Aluminum by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 14,866.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,571 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after buying an additional 1,107,112 shares in the last quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $7,880,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,905,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,058,000 after purchasing an additional 727,150 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

