Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$32.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.59.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.
Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.
