Casa Systems (CASA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Casa Systems to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Casa Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 408.36%. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Casa Systems Stock Performance
CASA opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.97.
About Casa Systems
Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
