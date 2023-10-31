Casa Systems (CASA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Casa Systems to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Casa Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 408.36%. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CASA opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. Casa Systems has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $3.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 37.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 703,393 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at $522,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at $193,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 155,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 89,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

