Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $409,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

