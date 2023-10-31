Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Has $45,000 Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 9,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 37,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

D stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.