Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 188.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $423,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.03. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.03.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

