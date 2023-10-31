Brokerages Set Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Target Price at GBX 209

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 209 ($2.54).

VMUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.37) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of LON VMUK opened at GBX 150.40 ($1.83) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 160.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 158.95. The company has a market cap of £2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 435.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.93. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 133.40 ($1.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 200 ($2.43).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

