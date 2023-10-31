Brokerages Set The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) PT at $16.67

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Duckhorn Portfolio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Deirdre Mahlan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.7% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAPA opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $17.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.27.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.61 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

