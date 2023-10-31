Brokerages Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Target Price at $62.75

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.75.

Several research firms have commented on SPT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPT

Sprout Social Stock Up 1.9 %

SPT opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. Sprout Social has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $74.07.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $26,400.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,479,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $70,721.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,510.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,901 shares of company stock worth $1,727,485. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.