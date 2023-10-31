Brokerages Set Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN) Price Target at $27.20

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

DYN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $25,143.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,544 shares in the company, valued at $983,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,304 shares of company stock worth $72,073. Corporate insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,457,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 196.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 26.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,322,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,375,000 after purchasing an additional 702,966 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,377,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 624,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 34.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,009,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,607,000 after purchasing an additional 515,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 10.6 %

NYSE DYN opened at $7.32 on Tuesday. Dyne Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The company has a market cap of $446.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.11.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.27). On average, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

