Brokerages Set BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target at $157.23

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.23.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNTX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC lowered BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, August 28th.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BNTX

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.28 and a 200 day moving average of $109.18. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $188.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. BioNTech had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 47.37%. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 3.2% during the second quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 4,518,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,636,000 after acquiring an additional 140,058 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,513,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,676,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,610,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,235,000 after purchasing an additional 204,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4,861.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 952,932 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.