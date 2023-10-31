Brokerages Set Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) PT at $105.63

Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.63.

ASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

ASH opened at $75.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $74.48 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ashland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

