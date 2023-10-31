Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadway Financial has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Shares of Broadway Financial are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 1st. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Broadway Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.