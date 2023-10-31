Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY24 guidance at $7.57-7.85 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at $7.57-$7.85 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $169.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.31. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $189.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 60.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,398,009.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $5,644,453.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,985,102.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

