Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives $6.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $258.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.78.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.37 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 872.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 929,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 63,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Featured Stories

