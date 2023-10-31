Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BPMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.47.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BPMC

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BPMC opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.87. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $68.00.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 256.57% and a negative return on equity of 153.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,830,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,267 shares of company stock worth $1,062,651 in the last three months. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,264 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.