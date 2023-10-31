Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Shares of BIR opened at C$7.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.19. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$7.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.89.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$171.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$159.90 million. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 27.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.8900463 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

