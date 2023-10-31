BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BLFS

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

BLFS stock opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $26.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $390.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.60.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. The company had revenue of $39.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.93 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 58,465 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $771,738.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,630,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,716,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,888 shares of company stock valued at $97,115. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 88.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $2,029,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 133,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

(Get Free Report

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.