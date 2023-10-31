Beldex (BDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.24 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $175.58 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,801.92 or 0.05247363 BTC.
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000865 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00033440 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00023504 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00012159 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00011625 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000152 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000179 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003771 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000318 BTC.
Beldex Profile
BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,921,227,410 coins and its circulating supply is 5,910,487,410 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Beldex Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
