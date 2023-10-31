Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 25.15%. On average, analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $87.46.

BECN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.40.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 46,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at $649,771,141.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,771,141.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christine Stroh Reddy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 314 shares in the company, valued at $24,529.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

