Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.19% of Logitech International worth $18,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $78.44. 62,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,264. The company has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $78.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.51.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $1.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98.

Several brokerages have commented on LOGI. StockNews.com raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

