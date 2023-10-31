Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 8,826 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,320 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $91,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 8.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 95,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $20,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 10.3% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 124,663 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $2,949,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,543,682.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 656,686 shares of company stock worth $138,334,537. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,572,091. The stock has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 125.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

